Associate of Uru Juwa arrested with heroin

January 24, 2020   10:48 am

-

An individual who is linked to a notorious underworld figure has been arrested while in possession of drugs.

The arrestee was nabbed by the a group of officers of Police Special Task Force (STF) along with 1g 850mg of heroin.

It was revealed that the suspect is an associate of the underworld kingpin named Dineth Milan Mambulana under the alias ‘Uru Juwa’ who is currently serving a prison sentence.

Investigations into the suspect have discovered that the he had extorted money from manpower companies and transport agencies in Hanwella, Ranala and Nawagamuwa areas.

