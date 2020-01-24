-

UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake has not handed over any recordings of the telephone conversations to the Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya mentioned this during the parliamentary session today (24).

On Tuesday (21), MP Ranjan Ramanayake, delivering a special statement at the parliament on the matter of leaked phone recordings, stated that he will table more recordings of his telephone conversations at the parliament.

Causing controversy, a series of phone conversations that MP Ramanayake has had with high-profile government officers, politicians and well-known figures in the country came to light recently following his arrest.