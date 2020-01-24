Census of population and housing in 2021

-

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued pertaining to a census of population and housing that is scheduled to be conducted in 2021.

Minister of Finance, Economy and Policy Development PM Mahinda Rajapaksa issued the extraordinary gazette notification yesterday (23), by virtue of the powers vested in him under Section 2 of Census Ordinance.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Department of Census and Statistics said that preliminary work with regard to the 15th census of population and housing in Sri Lanka has been commenced.

Accordingly, mapping activities have already been completed at Grama Niladhari division levels.

As recorded by the previous census of population and housing in 2012, the total population of the island stood at 20,359,439 while 5,267,159 housing units were recorded.