SriLankan takes precautions to lessen risks of coronavirus outbreak

SriLankan Airlines has implemented a series of precautionary measures to mitigate the risks from the current coronavirus epidemic in the Far East, with the safety and well-being of its valued passengers and staff being of paramount importance.

The cabin crew and other relevant staff of SriLankan Airlines have been briefed on the actions to be taken on board and at airports, especially in the Far East.

The airline is also in contact with relevant aviation and health authorities who are involved in monitoring the situation. This includes Ministry of Health and the authorities at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport.

On Friday, the National Health Commission of China confirmed 830 cases of the deadly coronavirus while the death toll jumped to 26. In the meantime, China has rushed to build a 1,000-bed hospital to treat the patients infected with the wide-spreading virus.

Foreign media reported that 14 Chinese cities are currently on lockdown, as the number of people infected by coronavirus is on the rise.