Nanda Mallawaarachchi appointed Director General of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force

-

Major General (Reitred) Nanda Mallawaarachchi has been appointed as the Director General of the government’s Multipurpose Development Task Force, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This appointment comes weeks after the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to establish a Multipurpose Development Task Force as a Government Department enabling to provide 100,000 employment opportunities for qualified low income youth.

He enlisted in Sri Lanka Army on 26 April 1971 as an Officer Cadet, and was promoted to the field Rank of Major on 26 April 1981. When Mallawaarachchi was retiring from the Army, he was serving as the Acting Army Chief.

He has also held the post of the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia for six long years as well as the posts of Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Secretary to the Ministry of Sports.