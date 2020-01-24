Six killed in shooting at German town of Rot am See

January 24, 2020   07:39 pm

-

Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German town of Rot am See.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after the attack, reportedly in a building close to the railway station.

Police in the state of Baden-Württemberg said initial indications suggested there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims.

There was no evidence that anyone else was involved in the shooting, they said.

The Bild website reported that those killed in the attack were family members, but there was no confirmation from police. Source: BBC

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories