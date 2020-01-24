Sumanthiran to chair Committee on Public Finance
January 24, 2020 09:41 pm
Committee of Selection has decided to appoint MP M. A Sumanthiran as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance.
This decision to name MP M. A. Sumanthiran was made today (24), at the Committee of Selection meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.
Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Enterprises and Committee on Public Finance have been nominated accordingly.