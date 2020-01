-

The next Parliament sitting has been scheduled to be held from 5th to 7th of February under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

This was decided at the meeting of Committee on Parliamentary Business held yesterday (24).

Accordingly, the Parliament will meet on February 5 from 1.00 pm to 7.30 pm, on February 6 from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm and on February 7 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.