Thundershowers likely in several sea areas

The showery condition experienced over the Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to temporarily reduce in the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Galle districts after 2.00 p.m.

Light showers may occur in Eastern province.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in North-Western province and in Hambantota district.



The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the afternoon or night, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The deep and shallow seas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.