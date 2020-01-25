Pujith arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

-

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday carnage to record a testimony, says Ada Derana reporter.

The PCoI recently recorded statements from former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley, former Assistant Superintendent of Police of Mawanella Gamini Tennakoon and a clandestine witness who testified about the ringleader of Easter Sunday attacks – Zahran Hashim.