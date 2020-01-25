Person nabbed with heroin worth Rs 3 Mn

Person nabbed with heroin worth Rs 3 Mn

January 25, 2020   12:25 pm

-

An individual has been arrested by the Nawagamuwa Police along with a haul of drugs worth Rs. 3 million.

The police officers had initially arrested a motorcyclist and a pillion rider while in possession of 4g of drugs. This arrest was made at Wewala area in Nawagamuwa.

Further interrogations into the two suspects have led the police officers to a house located at Kaluaggala area in Nawagamuwa. Upon searching the house, a stash of 300g of heroin worth Rs. 3 million was recovered by the police officers while a third suspect was arrested.

The three arrestees were identified as residents of Ranala and Kaluaggala areas in Nawagamuwa.

They have been produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court and the Nawagamuwa Police is conducting further investigations into them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories