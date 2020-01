-

A fire has erupted inside a two-storey house in Wellawatte at around 2.45 pm this afternoon (25).

According to the police, a 79-year-old man has died in the fire.

The fire was doused in a joint effort by the police, the fire brigade of Mount Lavinia Muncipal Council and the residents of the area.

The reason for the fire is yet to be uncovered and Wellawatte Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.