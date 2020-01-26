Roads closed for Independence Day rehearsals

-

The first rehearsal of the Independence Day commemoration will take place at around 8.30 am this morning (26).

The 72nd Independence Day celebrations are to be held at the Independence Square on the 4th of February.

To accommodate the rehearsal several roads will be temporarily closed off from 7.30 am until the conclusion of the rehearsal.

Accordingly, the road from the Library Roundabout until the Horton Roundabout will be closed off, stated the Police.

Also, F. R. Senanayake Mawatha will be closed at the Kannangara Mawatha junction and the Dharmapala Mawatha junction.

The road leading to Kannangara Mawatha from Zoysa Roundabout and the road towards Nelum Pokuna Roundabout from Nanda Motors Junction will be closed off for vehicle traffic.

Buses traveling along the 120 bus route should travel towards Lipton Roundabout through Ibbanwala Junction and proceed along Dharmapala Mawatha to Red Cross Junction and Library Roundabout.

All vehicles traveling along Glass House Junction towards Colombo should turn left and travel on Dharmapala Mawatha or Liberty Roundabout through Library Roundabout.

Further, vehicles traveling to Colombo from Borella via Horton Place can travel via Ward Place through Zoysa Roundabout and Bauddhaloka Mawatha towards Galle Road.