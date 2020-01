-

A youth has been killed in Polgahawela after being hit by an express train traveling from Colombo to Jaffna.

The accident has taken place near the Polgahawela Railway Station.

Reportedly, the deceased is an 18-year old male resident of the Bambarakanda area.

The body is currently kept at the mortuary of Kurunegala Hospital.

Polgahawela Police are carrying out investigations into the matter.