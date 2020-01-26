Suspected Coronavirus cases rise to four

Suspected Coronavirus cases rise to four

January 26, 2020   11:01 am

-

The total number of suspected Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has increased up to four as two more patients have been admitted to Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) on suspicion of being infected by the virus.

The IDH stated that a Sri Lankan male and a Chinese female have hospitalized in this manner.

Previously, two females were admitted to the IDH on suspicion of being infected with the wide-spreading coronavirus. The hospitalized are a Sri Lankan medical student who had returned to the island from Wuhan and a young Chinese female who was touring the country, stated the Director of IDH, Dr. Asitha Attanayake.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories