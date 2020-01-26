Chief of Pakistan Naval Staff arrives in Sri Lanka

-

Admiral Zafar Mahmood, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (25) for an official visit to Sri Lanka.

At the invitation of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, the Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy arrived on the island for a five-day official visit.

During his stay in the country, Admiral Mahmood is expected to meet with Commander of the Navy, Commanders of the Army and Air Force as well as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Further, the Pakistan Navy Chief is scheduled to take part in several other events before concluding his formal Sri Lankan tour on the 29th of this month.