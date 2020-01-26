Four hospitalized are not confirmed positive for Coronavirus in initial tests

-

Preliminary tests have not confirmed that the four persons hospitalized on suspicion of being infected by the new Coronavirus, stated Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health.

Four persons were admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda on suspicion of being infected by the virus.

Two Sri Lankans – a female medical student who had returned to the island from Wuhan and one man – and two Chinese females have been hospitalized in this manner.

Bio samples of the patients have been sent to laboratories to confirm whether they have contracted the new Coronavirus.

Investigations of several stages are currently underway and the conclusion will be available by tomorrow (27), Dr. Samaraweera told Ada Derana.