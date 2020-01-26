Modi thanks PM for Indian Republic Day wishes

-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa and the president of Maldives for their Indian Republic Day greetings.

“Thank you PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for the #RepublicDay wishes.

India cherishes the deep rooted friendship with Sri Lanka.

@PresRajapaksa”, Modi wrote on Twitter.

Rajapaksa said he and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa participated at the cultural event organized by the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Saturday (25).

He also thanked Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in response to the greetings extended by the President.

“Thank you for the greetings on India’’s #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih. It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefitting the people of our nations,” he wrote.

-Agencies