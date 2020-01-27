Four hospitalized are not infected with Coronavirus - MRI

-

The four patients hospitalized on suspicion of being infected by the new Coronavirus are not infected with the Coronavirus.

The four patients have confirmed negative in the tests conducted on them, stated the Director of the Medical Research Institute (MRI).

Previously, 4 persons – 2 Sri Lankans and 2 Chinese nationals – were admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda in suspicion of having being infected with the virus.

Two Sri Lankans – a female medical student who had returned to the island from Wuhan and one man – and two Chinese females were hospitalized in this manner.

Meanwhile, two more persons have been admitted to the IDH over the suspicion of contracting the Coronavirus.

Both persons are foreign tourists who had been directed by the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) staff over fever conditions.

A 47-year old Indonesian female and a 37-year-old Pakistani male have been hospitalized in this manner.