Will support good policies of President - Kavinda

Will support good policies of President - Kavinda

January 27, 2020   01:02 pm

-

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Kavinda Jayawardena says that it is the responsibility of the people to elect the right representatives to parliament at the next general election disregarding party differences.

Speaking to the media in Gampaha, he stated that the current government and the government before 2015, have worked to divide opponents’ parties even before.

However, support will be given to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa if his manifesto contains has good policies to offer the country.

Jayawardena says he requests the public to appoint public representatives who are not thieves or robbers, disregarding party or caste differences.

Appoint the right person to create a good parliament, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories