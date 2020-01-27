Remon Alcaraz and Davao Delsur arrive in Colombo

-

Philippine Navy ships “Remon Alcaraz” and “Davao Delsur” arrived at the port of Colombo on a three-day goodwill visit yesterday (26), stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The two ships were warmly welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions on their arrival.

The Mission Commander of the two ships Colonel Noel De Belaran, the Commanding Officers of the visiting Philippine ships, Captain Francisco Luis and Commander Homer De Gonzales with the officers of the ships called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters.

They held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest and exchanged mementos to mark the occasion.

The ships’ crew will take part in few events including friendly sports activities, cultural programs, and visits to the interesting places of the island organized by the Sri Lanka Navy during their three-day stay in Sri Lanka.

With the completion of the three-day visit, the ships are scheduled to set off the island on 29th January.