Rajitha records statement with CID

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne recorded a statement with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (27), stated Ada Derana reporter.

This was in connection to the controversial ‘white van’ media briefing held in November, last year.

The former Health Minister was arrested late last month and remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference organized by him in November, but he continued to receive treatment at the hospital.

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release the former Health Minister on bail.

However, the Attorney General filed a revision application on January 08 challenging the decision of the Magistrate Court to grant bail to the Parliamentarian.