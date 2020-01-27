Repatriation of Sri Lankan students in China commences

-

Sri Lankan students studying in China are now returning from China. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing says that a group of 21 students have left for Sri Lanka this afternoon.

The President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Ministry of Health, Sri Lankan Embassy in China and SriLankan Airlines are coordinating the evacuation process, the PMD said.

Students from Sichuan and various other parts in China are being transported to airports by bus. 30 students remaining in the city of Nanning will also join them.

Discussions are currently underway with the Chinese government to bring back Sri Lankan students in Wuhan which is currently locked down, the statement said.

The national carrier, SriLankan Airlines has taken measures to provide air tickets to students at a discount rate of 50%. Facilities are available to connect with the Airline through its hotline. Payment through a third-party credit card is also permitted.

Meanwhile it also said that collecting information on students in China has now been completed.

A National Action Committee to prevent the spreading of coronavirus comprising health experts was appointed under the direction of the President. The committee is scheduled to meet today and discuss future steps.

Relevant authorities frequently communicate with students to verify their well-being. Those who had arrived from China are requested to attend regular medical screening and to be vigilant about their bodily temperature.

They are also requested to wear face masks for at least 20 days.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority had set up a separate arrival terminal supported by precautionary measures at the Bandaranaike International Airport for passengers returning from China.