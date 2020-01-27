50 Sri Lankan students in China arrive at BIA

-

Fifty Sri Lankan students who were studying in China have arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in two flights this evening (27), stated Dr. Chandika Bandara Wickremasuriya of the BIA Medical Unit.

The first flight, MU-713, arrived in China from Kunming today at 5.54 pm while the second aircraft, the MU-231, arrived at BIA from Shanghai at 6.34 pm this afternoon.

Reportedly, both aircraft are under the China Eastern Airlines.

All students who arrived in the country were in good health and accordingly were sent to their homes, added Dr. Bandara.