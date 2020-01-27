Hindus in Sri Lanka not facing persecution like in Pak, Afghan, says India politico

-

Suresh Joshi, General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in India said the Hindus of Sri Lanka are not facing any persecution problems like those in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Talking to newspersons on the sidelines of a flag-hoisting function held at the RSS headquarters in Mahal locality of Nagpur, Joshi said the issue of allowing Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka into the ambit of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was taken up in Tamil Nadu.

“However, it is seen that Hindus living in that country are not facing the kind of troubles like those in the three countries covered under CAA,” he said.

Amid protests against CAA and NRC, political parties including Congress, have raised the question of not including the Sri Lankan Tamils into the law.

As he took questions on the anti-CAA-NRC protests, Joshi said there has been no discrimination against followers of Islam in India. “Even Muslims have the chance to get Indian citizenship if they apply through the regular course. Every government has tried to come up with a similar law on citizenship. Why is there a hue and cry only this time,” asked Joshi.

Source: TOI

-Agencies