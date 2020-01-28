Issuing on arrival visa for Chinese tourists halted - Health Minister

January 28, 2020   06:44 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that issuing ‘On Arrival Visa’ has been cancelled for tourists from China with immediate effect.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Katunayake, she said that the decision will be in effect until further notice due to the prevailing situation. 

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus was reported in Sri Lanka yesterday, after a Chinese national admitted at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) tested positive with the mysterious virus.

The 47-year old woman from Hubei Province in China had reportedly arrived as a tourist with another group of travelers and had been screened at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for having a high fever.

