Saman Rathnapriyas name gazetted to fill vacant MP seat

Saman Rathnapriyas name gazetted to fill vacant MP seat

January 28, 2020   07:25 am

-

Saman Rathnapriya’s name has been Gazetted to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by resignation of UNP National List MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne.

Rathnapriya’s name was nominated last week to fill the United National Party (UNP) MP seat left vacant following the resignation of Dr. Wickramaratne.

Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne tendered his letter of resignation to the Speaker of the Parliament on January 22.

With his resignation, one of the UNP National List MP seats was left vacant.

Accordingly, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had stated that Saman Rathnapriya was named for the vacant seat.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories