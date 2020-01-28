-

Saman Rathnapriya’s name has been Gazetted to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by resignation of UNP National List MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne.

Rathnapriya’s name was nominated last week to fill the United National Party (UNP) MP seat left vacant following the resignation of Dr. Wickramaratne.

Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne tendered his letter of resignation to the Speaker of the Parliament on January 22.

With his resignation, one of the UNP National List MP seats was left vacant.

Accordingly, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had stated that Saman Rathnapriya was named for the vacant seat.