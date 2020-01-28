Students arriving from Wuhan to be screened at Diyatalawa camp for two weeks

-

All Sri Lankan students arriving from Wuhan, China will be moved to and screened at the Diyathalawa army camp for two week’s time, says Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.



She stated this addressing the special media briefing on the measures taken to curb the spread of new coronavirus which is currently taking place at the Department of Government Information.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Chief Epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Deputy Director Generals of Health Services Dr. Susie Perera and Dr. Paba Palihawadana, Health Ministry Quarantine Unit Director Dr. S.M. Arnold and several other senior medical officers.