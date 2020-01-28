Woman stabbed inside house, dies during hospitalization

Woman stabbed inside house, dies during hospitalization

January 28, 2020   02:04 pm

-

Woman stabbed inside house, dies during hospitalization

A woman has been stabbed inside the upper storey of a house at Kailagoda in Badulla police division.

Upon receiving information on the incident, officers of Badulla police had inspected the house and found the woman in question lying on the floor with stab wounds.

However, reports said the 48-year-old woman succumbed to injuries while being admitted to the Badulla hospital.

The police said the incident took place at around 9.40 am this morning (28).

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the mortuary of Badulla Hospital.

Officers of Badulla Police have launched investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories