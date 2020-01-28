11 hospitals named for treating suspected coronavirus-infected persons

-

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that 11 more hospitals across the country have been arranged for treating suspected coronavirus-infected patients.

He stated this addressing a press conference held this morning (28) on the measures taken to curb the spread of new coronavirus which took place at the Department of Government.

Dr. Jasinghe said that in addition to the IDH, the Colombo North Teaching Hospital (CNTH), patients who are suspected to have contaminated with the coronavirus can be admitted to the following hospitals:

1.Colombo North Teaching Hospital (CNTH)

2.Gampaha Hospital

3.Negombo Hospital

4.Kandy National Hospital

5.Karapitiya Teaching Hospital

6.Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital

7.Jaffna Teaching Hospital

8.Kurunegala Teaching Hospital

9.Ratnapura Provincial General Hospital

10.Batticaloa Teaching Hospital

11.Badulla Provincial General

The Medical Research Institute in Colombo has established the facilities for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the country to detect 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), he added.

“In order to protect the health staff from being infected by the virus, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been supplied to medical officers while more stocks are to be received from the World Health Organization (WHO) and emergency purchases. There is no inadequacy of PPE in the country,” Dr. Jasinghe said noted.

Speaking further he said the Ministry of Health has issued a technical Circular to all medical officers containing instructions on treating patients infected by new coronavirus and protecting themselves from being contaminated.

He also mentioned that two hotlines have been introduced for any inquiries about the new coronavirus -- 0710107107 and 0113071073.

Dr. Jasinghe also mentioned that authorities are collecting the travel itineraries of all of the passengers arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and this ‘declaration’ is now made available in Chinese as well. The travel destinations of these visitors will be inspected by PHIs from time to time, he noted.

Commenting further, Dr. Jasinghe said four thermal screeners are currently in use and the number of staff deployed in this regard has been increased. He stated that screening also takes place Jaffna International Airport as there are passengers entering the country, although in small numbers.

He emphasized that strict procedures have also been implemented at harbours with regard to ships anchoring in Sri Lanka.

The media briefing, chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, was attended by Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Chief Epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Deputy Director Generals of Health Services Dr. Susie Perera and Dr. Paba Palihawadana, Health Ministry’s Quarantine Unit Director Dr. S.M. Arnold, Health Ministry’s Director of Health Promotion Bureau Dr. Palitha Karunaperm and several other senior medical officers.