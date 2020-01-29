66 more Sri Lankan students in China arrive in island

-

Sixty-six more Sri Lankan students who were living in China have returned to the island.

Ada Derana correspondent said the group of students, boarded two flights belonging to a Chinese airline and the island’s national courier SriLankan Airlines, had reached Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (28).

In the meantime, 110 more Sri Lankan students are scheduled to arrive in the island today (29), Chargé D’Affaires of Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing Mr. K.K. Yoganaadan said, adding that 380 students have departed for Sri Lanka so far.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, holding a meeting with the senior officials from Presidential Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Health, Education, Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Immigration & Emigration, Postal Service, Fisheries, Disaster Management yesterday, appreciated the Chinese government for facilitating the repatriation of Sri Lankan students in China.

He also expressed satisfaction on the precautions taken and preparedness shown in managing the possible challenges posed from the Coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has stated that the public should not have unwarranted panic about the new coronavirus.

The Embassy of China in Colombo yesterday informed Chinese nationals from coronavirus-affected areas including Hubei Province to cancel or postpone their visits to Sri Lanka.