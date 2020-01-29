23 suspected coronavirus patients admitted to IDH since last Friday

-

A total of 23 patients, who are suspected to have been infected by the new coronavirus, were admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) since last Friday (January 24), says Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, the Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health.

Samples collected from 8 patients were sent for testing, and reports of three patients have already been received while the rest of the reports are still pending, Dr. Samaraweera said further.

Speaking further on the received reports, he stated that one of these patients were tested positive while the other two patients were tested negative.

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus was reported in Sri Lanka on Monday (27), as a Chinese woman who had been touring Sri Lanka was tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, a 47-year old Chinese from Hubei Province in China was admitted to the IDH. Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe yesterday, addressing a media briefing, stated that the Chinese woman in question “is in safe hands”.