AG meets Speaker over arrest warrant on HC Judge Gihan Pilapitiya

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has met Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya last night (28) over his instructions to obtain arrest warrant on interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

On January 23rd, the Attorney General had instructed the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant, arrest the judge and to produce him before court.

However, the Constitutional Council on Sunday (26) decided to summon the Attorney General before the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya to call for facts on the Attorney General’s instructions over the arrest warrant on Pilapitiya.

The Constitutional Council had discussed that the Attorney General’s instructions can lead to loss of public confidence in the judiciary and that it affects the sovereignty of the judiciary.