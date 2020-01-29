Coronavirus outbreak: British Airways suspends direct flights to mainland China

Coronavirus outbreak: British Airways suspends direct flights to mainland China

January 29, 2020   01:07 pm

-

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China as concerns grow over the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline’s decision comes after the UK government warned against all but essential travel to the country.

The British Airways website shows no direct flights to China available in January or February.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com.”

Source: The Independent
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories