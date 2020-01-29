Coronavirus outbreak: British Airways suspends direct flights to mainland China

-

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China as concerns grow over the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline’s decision comes after the UK government warned against all but essential travel to the country.

The British Airways website shows no direct flights to China available in January or February.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com.”

Source: The Independent

-Agencies