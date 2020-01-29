Ranjan further remanded until Feb. 12

-

UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been further remanded until the 12th of February.

The order was delivered by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court when the case against the parliamentarian was taken up today

MP Ramanayake was arrested over the offences committed in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution, for interference with the functions of judges.

On January 14, the Attorney General directed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain an arrest warrant on MP Ramanayake, which was later issued by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court. The following day, he was ordered to be remanded until today.

Several controversial audio recordings containing telephone conversations between former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake and several influential figures in the country had come to light recently.

Phone conversations the MP purportedly had with certain judges as well as officials in the judicial service were among those recordings released thus far.