Wearing face masks not required if there are no medical conditions  Health official

-

People should have unwarranted fear about being contaminated with the new coronavirus, says the Consultant Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health Dr. Deepa Gamage.

Joining Ada Derana 24 channel’s “The Challenge” programme this morning (29), Dr. Gamage pointed out that wearing face masks is not required if a person does not have any medical conditions. If individuals make sure to maintain regular distance, not to kiss or come into contact with droplets of saliva from an infected person, it is unlikely that this new coronavirus is spread through air, she elaborated.

If the necessity arises, the Health Ministry will duly inform the public that wearing a face mask is required, Dr. Gamage said further.

It is mandatory for a coronavirus-infected patient to wear a face mask, she said, adding that a surgical face mask that is available in the market right now can only be used for a time period of maximum 8 hours.

Wearing the same surgical mask for several consecutive days can lead to being contaminated with other types of virus, Dr. Gamage stressed.