Health Ministry sets maximum price for face masks

-

The Ministry of Health has decided to stipulate maximum retail prices for disposable face masks and N95 respirators.

The ministry stated that the decision was taken following media reports and complaint from the public that traders are selling face masks at exorbitant prices due to the prevailing situation concerning the Coronavirus.

Therefore the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi had decided to stipulate maximum retail prices for disposable face masks and the relevant measures have been taken today in order to put into effect.

Accordingly a maximum retail price of Rs 15 has been set for disposable face masks and disposable surgical masks while an MRP of Rs 150 has been stipulated for N95 respirators.

The Ministry warns that legal action will be initiated against the traders who sell these masks at prices above the abovementioned maximum retail prices as well as those who hoard stocks of face masks.