Defence Ministry to regularize private security agencies

The Defence Ministry will regularize private security services by introducing minimum wage for security guards, registration of new security firms and renewal of licenses, the Defence Secretary said.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said plans were drawn to regularize private security services that operate island-wide to provide a quality security service.

He said measures would be taken to streamline registration and license renewal process of security service providers by formulating an expedited procedure.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said the contribution by the private security services to the Employees’ Provident Fund and the Employees’ Trust Fund would be strictly supervised under the new renewal process.

Addressing members of the Sri Lanka Security Service Providers Association (SLSSPA), he stressed the necessity of issuing internationally recognized licenses for their employees.

He informed the SLSSPA about the opportunity available to introduce a standardized training facility in consultation of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Ltd in areas covering firefighting, first-aid, security, emergency situation handling and disaster evacuation etc.

Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited is a government owned business which undertakes security needs of the commercial sector.

While highlighting the prevailing wage rate, Defence Secretary requested the private security service agencies to pay fair salaries to their employees according to their contribution and the country’s cost of living.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne, appreciating the services provided by the private sector security services, said they played a commendable role during the battle while extending their services to the required entities.

Highlighting the status of services, he requested the SLSSPA not to consider the valued service as a commercial venture and to be a part of the national security.

“There is no progress in country’s development in the absence of the national security and the needs of the military were overlooked during the previous administration”, he said.

Source: Defence Ministry