Philippine Navy ships depart the island

January 29, 2020   11:57 pm

-

Two Philippine Navy ships “Remon Alcaraz” and “Davao Delsur” which arrived in Sri Lanka on a three-day goodwill visit, departed the island today (29).

Accordingly, the crews of the two Philippine Navy ships which had arrived at the port of Colombo on 26 January, during their 3 day stay in the island, participated in several activities organized by the SL Navy. 

Specially, the friendly Basketball match played by two Navies, at Welisara Naval Base paved the way to tighten the relationship between the two countries, SLN said.

Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ships in accordance with naval traditions.

