488 Sri Lankan students return from China in 4 days

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing says that a total of 488 Sri Lankan students have departed from China during the last four days.

Acting Ambassador to China Mr. K.K. Yoganathan stated that another group of students are scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka today

He said that they expect to repatriate all Sri Lankan students in China within the next week.

Another batch of Sri Lankan students had reached the island last night.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Relations in Colombo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hubei Province is providing necessary advice to the Sri Lankan students in Wuhan to protect them from infection.

The Sri Lankan students have been advised to adhere to health precautionary instructions given by the local health authorities.

The Embassy in Beijing, and the Consulate Generals in Shanghai and Guangzhou are making coordinated efforts to provide necessary information to Sri Lankans around China.