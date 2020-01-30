Expert opinion must be heeded to control Coronavirus  Anura

-

Recommendations of experts on the matter must be considered in order to minimize the impact of new Coronavirus, stated Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

He says that Sri Lanka has a special advantage in controlling the virus over being an island nation. The only entry point for the virus would be the airport, and therefore, the screening process of identifying persons infected with the virus must be streamlined, he pointed out.

Further, if there is any information that the virus might be widespread, the public should be provided with free face masks, he said.

He also said that in a disaster such as this, it is not the politicians who have a bigger role but the specialists and experts who have the education and experience on the matters. Action must be taken within their guidance and recommendations, he added.

Meanwhile, the United National Party (UNP) MP Kavinda Jayawardena, stated that the Opposition will support the government at this moment to control the Coronavirus.