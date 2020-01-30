STF nabs close associate of Kosgoda Sujee

-

Police have arrested a close associate of underworld criminal gang leader ‘Kosgoda Sujee’ who is suspected to have been involved in various criminal activities with the latter.

The suspect was arrested at the Ahungalla beach during a raid carried out based on information received by officers of the Police Special Task Force’s intelligence division.

They had found 1 gram and 700 milligrams of heroin in the suspect’s possession while following a search of his residence in Kosgoda, a foreign-manufactured illegal air rifle had also been discovered.

The Police STF says that information had been uncovered linking the arrested suspect to the large-scale drug racket and various other criminal activities carried out by notorious underworld leader ‘Kogoda Sujee’, who is currently in hiding overseas.