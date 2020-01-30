STF nabs close associate of Kosgoda Sujee

STF nabs close associate of Kosgoda Sujee

January 30, 2020   12:16 pm

-

Police have arrested a close associate of underworld criminal gang leader ‘Kosgoda Sujee’ who is suspected to have been involved in various criminal activities with the latter. 

The suspect was arrested at the Ahungalla beach during a raid carried out based on information received by officers of the Police Special Task Force’s intelligence division.

They had found 1 gram and 700 milligrams of heroin in the suspect’s possession while following a search of his residence in Kosgoda, a foreign-manufactured illegal air rifle had also been discovered.

The Police STF says that information had been uncovered linking the arrested suspect to the large-scale drug racket and various other criminal activities carried out by notorious underworld leader ‘Kogoda Sujee’, who is currently in hiding overseas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories