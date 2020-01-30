35 members to boycott UNP Working Committee meeting

-

Thirty-five members of the United National Party (UNP) Working Committee have decided to boycott the Committee meeting set to be held today (30).

The UNP is expected to reach a final decision regarding the party leadership later this evening, after the previous meeting held on January 16 ended without a decision.

Accordingly, 35 members of the UNP Working Committee including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will not be attending the meeting.

Previously today, it was revealed that MPs Ajith P. Perera and Sarath Fonseka have not been included in the newly appointed Working Committee of the party.

Meanwhile, sources told Ada Derana that Mayoress of Colombo Rosy Senanayake and MP Imtiaz Baker Markar have also been removed from the Committee.

Previously, MP Harsha de Silva tweeted that several Sajith Premadasa loyalists, including Perera, Fonseka, Maker and Senanayake, have been sacked from the Committee.