Navy arrests 4 Indian nationals with over 4kg of gold

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have apprehended 4 Indian nationals with a stock of gold which was being smuggled via sea, during a patrol conducted in the sea area off Kudiramalai.

A naval craft patrolling in the sea area of Kudiramalai on Wednesday (29) managed to find 41 gold biscuits being concealed, after inspecting a suspicious fishing dhow in the above sea area.

Along with these gold biscuits weighing 4kg and 200g, four Indian nationals were also apprehended by the Navy.

The apprehended Indian nationals are 30, 35, 36 and 50 years of age. Further, the vessel used for the smuggling of gold was also seized by the Navy.

The apprehended suspects together with gold were handed over to the Customs Office of Sinnapadu for onward investigation, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the Navy says it had seized a total of 11kg and 695g of gold in 2019 during the conducting of regular operations to foil illegal activities.