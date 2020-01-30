Annexures and exhibits of 5 forensic audit reports submitted to Parliament by CBSL

-

The Department of Communication of the Sri Lanka Parliament today confirmed that the Central Bank has submitted the five complete Forensic Audit report on the CBSL Bond Issue along with annexures and exhibits to Parliament.

It has been submitted on the request in writing by the Secretary General of Parliament to the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W.D Lakshman as per the instruction given by the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, the statement said.

Accordingly, several Government and Opposition Members of Parliament have expressed in Parliament that the audit reports would not be complete without the relevant annexures and exhibits whereas a special parliamentary debate with regards to the Forensic Audit report is scheduled for the 18th and 19th of February 2020.

Meanwhile the Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, also confirmed that all reports concerning the forensic audit including the annexures and exhibits have already been handed over to the Parliament.

He revealed this in response to a question put forward by a journalist during the monetary policy review press conference held at the Central bank this morning (30).