Ranil to continue as UNP leader, Sajith named leader of alliance and PM candidate

The United National Party’s Working Committee has decided to name Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the UNP-led alliance and the Prime Ministerial candidate, MP Lakshman Kiriella said.

Meanwhile former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected to continue as the Leader of the UNP, he said.

Accordingly MP Sajith Premadasa will lead the election campaign of the UNP-led alliance at the upcoming General Election.

The Working Committee of the UNP convened a meeting today at party headquarters - Sirikotha to reach a final decision regarding the party leadership, after the previous meeting held on January 16 ended without a decision.

However, it was reported that around 35 members of the UNP Working Committee including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa have decided to boycott the committee meeting.

Earlier today, it was revealed that MPs Ajith P. Perera, Sarath Fonseka, Colombo Mayoress Rosy Senanayake and former MP Imtiaz Baker Markar have not been included in the newly appointed Working Committee of the party.

MP Harsha de Silva, in a twitter message, had also stated that Sajith Premadasa ‘loyalists’ Ajith P. Perera, Sarath Fonseka, Rosy Senanayake and Imtiaz Bakeer Markar were ‘sacked’ from the working committee last night before today’s meeting to agree on ‘settlement’.

Accordingly the UNP Working Committee had convened at Sirikotha today with several members reportedly absent.