Four Indians caught in attempt to smuggle gold

January 30, 2020   09:35 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended four Indian nationals with a stock of gold being smuggled in the sea area off Kudiramalai.

A naval craft patrolling in the sea area of Kudiramalai, yesterday (29) managed to find 41 concealed gold biscuits after inspecting a suspicious fishing dhow.

Along with the gold biscuits, weighing 04kg and 200g, 04 Indian nationals were also apprehended by the Navy.

The apprehended Indian nationals are 30, 35, 36 and 50 years of age, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

Further, the vessel used for the smuggling of gold has also been seized by the Navy. 

The apprehended suspects, together with gold, have been handed over to the Customs Office of Sinnapadu for onward investigation.

