SLFP-SLPP alliance changes name to Sri Lanka Podujana Sandhanaya

Sri Lanka Podujana Eksath Peramuna has come into a decision to change its name to ‘Sri Lanka Podujana Sandhanaya’.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Eksath Peramuna –the alliance between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – has agreed to change its party constitution in this manner, stated General Secretary of SLFP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The decision has been made when the leaders of parties under the Sri Lanka Podujana Eksath Peramuna council convened today (30).

The meeting was held under the patronage of former President Maithripala Sirisena.