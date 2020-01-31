-

The government requests all protesting groups to have faith in the government’s process and extend their support to make it a success, instead of causing hardship to the public.

In the light of several protests staged before the Presidential Secretariat recently, the President’s Media Division issued a press release pointing out that, protests, in reality, while creating unexpected inconveniences for the general public, also are a waste of time and money of the protestors.

The press release points out that discussing concerns of all protesting groups is a time-consuming process and results in unnecessary delays in the implementation of the government’s employment program.

It further states that protestors now enjoy the freedom of being able to demonstrate right opposite the President’s Office something which no previous government had allowed.

Stating that it is the policy of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to look into the issues of protestors closely and provide solutions, the press release claims that the officials at the President’s Office spend a considerable amount of time listening to the grievances of protestors. The demands of most of the protestors are similar, it adds.

During the last two months, an in-depth study had been carried out on the issues faced by the students at universities and other higher educational institutes and the government endeavors to provide the best possible solutions to these issues, read the press release.

Additionally, the President’s Office further explained the government’s employment program:

“Collecting information on graduates and equally qualified diploma holders has now been completed in order to provide employment to all of them while securing required funds too is currently underway.

The objective of the government is to provide employment opportunities in accordance with the degree obtained and the existing vacancies at government and semi-government bodies and departments. Recruitment of nearly 53,000 graduates will commence from the 01st of March.

The government has undertaken the task of ensuring job security for those who are employed on a temporary, casual and contract basis and have completed 180 days. All qualified candidates will be granted permanent employment following discussions with the relevant authorities.”