Luxembourgs foreign minister arrives in Sri Lanka

January 31, 2020   10:07 am

Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn has arrived in Sri Lanka for an official visit.

Ada Derana correspondent said Mr. Asselborn landed at Bandaranaike International Airport last night (30).

He was accorded a welcome by the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ravinatha Aryasinha.

Mr. Asselborn is scheduled to meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Minister Dinesh Gunawardena this morning (31) and depart the island later today.

